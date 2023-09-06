Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,608 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Mission Produce worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040 in the last 90 days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

