Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,582 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $964,242 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

