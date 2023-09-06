Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) vs. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Head to Head Review

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.66 $76.60 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.53 billion 3.60 $347.92 million $7.24 32.59

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 9.98% 17.00% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vail Resorts 1 3 2 0 2.17

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $261.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.