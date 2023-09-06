Lynch Group Holdings Limited (LGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on September 19th

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th.

Lynch Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Lynch Group

In other news, insider Peter Clare acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$248,600.00 ($160,387.10). Company insiders own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Lynch Group Company Profile

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

