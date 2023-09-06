Lux Health Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 80 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

