Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,392 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 103,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $125,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

