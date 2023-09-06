LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Financial Review

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71% Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Braskem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Braskem $18.79 billion 0.19 $773.65 million $1.23 7.37

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braskem beats LanzaTech Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

