Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.