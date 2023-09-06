Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
