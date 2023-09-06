Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,986 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

