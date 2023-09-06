Korea Investment CORP Sells 465 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,490,120.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,405 shares of company stock worth $8,995,032. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

