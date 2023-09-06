Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,369 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

