Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,339.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,373.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.