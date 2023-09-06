Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 11,990 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

