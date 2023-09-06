Korea Investment CORP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,822 shares of company stock worth $2,022,084. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

