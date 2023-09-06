KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of KeyCorp worth $135,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

