Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:K opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

