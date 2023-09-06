Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 5.7%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 127,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,001,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

