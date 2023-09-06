Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $497.95 million and $14.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 745,997,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,085,863 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

