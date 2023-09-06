Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,757.22 or 1.00053238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.