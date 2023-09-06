Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $172.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

