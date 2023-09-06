J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.