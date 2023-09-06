Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 2.7 %

PODD opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $178.55 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.