Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) and Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Critical Review

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) and Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honeywell International and Nolato AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $35.47 billion 3.48 $4.97 billion $8.08 22.98 Nolato AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Nolato AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.6% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Nolato AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Honeywell International and Nolato AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 1 6 5 0 2.33 Nolato AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Honeywell International currently has a consensus target price of $215.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Nolato AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Nolato AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 15.08% 34.46% 10.00% Nolato AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honeywell International beats Nolato AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, and software solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity software solutions. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions. It designs, develops, and produces advanced components, subsystems, and ready-packaged electronics products, such as laser applications and ceramics, fitness trackers, loudspeaker systems, thermostats, webcams, and vaporiser heating products; automotive products; EMI shielding, thermal interface materials, and silicone sealing and damping solutions; and supplies plastic components and assemblies for food processing equipment, such as coffee machines and blenders. The company was formerly known as Nordiska Latexfabriken i Torekov AB and changed its name to Nolato AB (publ) in 1982. Nolato AB (publ) was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Torekov, Sweden.

