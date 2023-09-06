Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $32.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,179.93404 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04896853 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $32,544,620.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

