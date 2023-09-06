Head to Head Survey: VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Competitors

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 686 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 106 572 859 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 49.65%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -68.23% -74.63% -1.97%

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 145.17 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.45 billion $25.56 million 51.18

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

