Head-To-Head Survey: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brambles and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.40%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Brambles.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A N/A $0.86 10.36 Viad $1.21 billion 0.49 $23.22 million $0.24 119.42

This table compares Brambles and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Viad 1.68% 2.70% 0.22%

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viad pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brambles is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Viad beats Brambles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

