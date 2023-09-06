Head to Head Review: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) vs. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications 18.71% -9.68% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 SBA Communications 0 3 15 1 2.89

Valuation & Earnings

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.72%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $301.06, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SBA Communications.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.63 billion 9.13 $461.43 million $4.65 47.71

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

