Head-To-Head Review: Next 15 Group (NXFNF) & The Competition

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Next 15 Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Next 15 Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next 15 Group N/A N/A 529.65 Next 15 Group Competitors $1.93 billion $97.89 million 2,237.63

Next 15 Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. Next 15 Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Next 15 Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A Next 15 Group Competitors -8.83% -18.75% -0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Next 15 Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 15 Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Next 15 Group Competitors 206 1559 2494 35 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 48.01%. Given Next 15 Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next 15 Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Next 15 Group peers beat Next 15 Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.