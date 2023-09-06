Head-To-Head Contrast: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 6.09 $59.97 billion $4.72 28.96 KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.32 -$43.17 million ($0.75) -3.20

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 13 0 3.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% KLDiscovery -9.26% -90.72% -4.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

