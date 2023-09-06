HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 258,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,910,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

