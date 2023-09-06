Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading Up 1.8%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

