Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) vs. Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Critical Contrast

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $91.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.62 $556.98 million $1.30 48.68

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Iron Mountain pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gladstone Land and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 9.42% 116.19% 3.81%

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.