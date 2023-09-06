GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.05) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 1.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

