FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.93 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004069 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $344.53 million and $4.93 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

