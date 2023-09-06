FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 3,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

