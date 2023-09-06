Frax Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.74 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $744.53 million and $5.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

