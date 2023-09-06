First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 55,855 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

