First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

