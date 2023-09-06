Financial Survey: Westrock Coffee (WEST) versus Its Rivals

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million -$55.19 million -7.63 Westrock Coffee Competitors $10.98 billion $1.60 billion 55.61

Westrock Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee Competitors 180 1251 1595 35 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westrock Coffee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Westrock Coffee’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -55.99% -853.84% -19.94%

Volatility & Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

