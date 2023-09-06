Financial Analysis: WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) vs. Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Vallourec 7.37% 22.86% 7.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Vallourec 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and Vallourec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Vallourec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.03 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Vallourec $5.15 billion 0.66 -$386.02 million $0.37 7.97

WANG & LEE GROUP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vallourec.

Summary

Vallourec beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP



WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Vallourec



Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; repair services for its products and thread tubes inventory management; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; and tube coating and welding services. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Meudon, France.

