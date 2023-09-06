Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $157.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

