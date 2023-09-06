Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evergy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

