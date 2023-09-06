Ethic Inc. Sells 537 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 377,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,787.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,853,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,385,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

