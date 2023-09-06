Ethic Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $382.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $514.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $1,234,762. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

