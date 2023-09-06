Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pearson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.53) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

