Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 241.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

