Ethic Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,793. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AN opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

