Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,637 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

