Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,744 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,725 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %

COIN stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,058 shares of company stock worth $25,465,053 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.