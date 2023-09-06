Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,916,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

